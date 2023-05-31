Round Lake Beach home destroyed in fire, fueled by hot and dry weather

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- It took firefighters over two hours to put out a fire at a home in Round Lake Beach that was fueled by the hot and dry weather conditions Tuesday.

Fire officials said crews were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of North Mallard Lane around 1:45 p.m. There they found a two story single family home on fire on multiple floors and in the attic.

Firefighters worked for two hours to extinguish the fire. While the two homes next door did not catch fire themselves, they were damaged from the heat.

Fire officials said the home is extensively damaged and is not habitable, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The hot and dry conditions also appeared to fuel some grass fires in Chicago near 56th and Racine Tuesday. Chicago fire officials have not yet commented on the cause of those fires.