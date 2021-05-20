drought

Illinois drought: McHenry County farmers say dry spring won't harm crops - yet

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois farmers say dry conditions won't harm crops - yet

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Farmers across Illinois are planting fields and dealing with drought-like conditions compared to recent years.

Alan Ainger's family has been farming land in McHenry County for 75 years. This spring has been one of the driest they have ever seen.

"Some of the crops were planted into adequate moisture, but toward the end of planting season the seed was sitting in dry dirt and didn't germinate," Ainger said.

RELATED | Illinois climate change extends growing season for farmers, enabling earlier spring planting

Though we have seen a little rain in the past few days, it's far from enough to make a difference. As of mid-morning Wednesday, we have only recorded 5.60" of rain since the start of the year. That's a hefty 7.30" below normal. Still, the dry spring is much better than a very wet one.

Just two years ago, production out of Ainger's field was reduced by 50% due to flooding. But this year, the problem is not enough moisture.

But the farmers said there are actually some benefits for both crops and livestock with the dry conditions.

RELATED | Our America: Climate of Hope

"The soil has been worked up well for us," McHenry County farmer Henry Ziere said. "We've been able to get the crops planted in a timely fashion."

"I like the drier weather," Ainger added. "They just stay healthy and don't have the health problems associated with that."

The key to a bumper crop is to get enough moisture come this summer.

"They say it's similar to the drought of 2012," Ziere said. "Hopefully Mother Nature brings up some rain in a timely fashion."

.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermchenry countygardeningillinoisweatherspringfarmingdrought
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
Gatlinburg fire charges filed against 2 teens after 14 deaths
Gatlinburg fire threatens Dollywood; 3 dead in Tennessee
Popular attractions, including Dollywood, threatened by Tennessee fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot only granting interviews to reporters of color
Lake Co. kidnapping, sex assault victim found tied to heavy equipment: sheriff
'City in chaos': 108 kids shot, 16 dead in Chicago so far this year
Black, Latinx people underrepresented in local police departments, investigation finds
Indiana, Illinois rank in top 5 for Black victims of homicide: study
House votes to create panel to probe US Capitol riot
Houses for sale in Chicago area caught in bidding wars
Show More
Lollapalooza Chicago lineup released
Documentary on Chicago violence is 'call to action,' filmmaker says
Nurses disagree with Chicago's lifting of mask mandate
Chicago cyclist attempts world record ride around Lake Michigan
Oak Park and River Forest HS students push for 'no fail' grading policy
More TOP STORIES News