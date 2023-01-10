Illinois Senate passes its version of proposed assault weapons ban

The vote for the ban comes roughly 6 months after the Highland Park parade shooting

The Illinois Senate passed its version of an assault weapons ban bill.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois senate passed its version of the proposed assault weapons ban bill on Monday night.

The bill now goes back to the Illinois House for consideration. They go back into session at noon on Tuesday.

If approved, Gov. JB Pritzker has said he would sign into law.

The Senate bill does make a modification from the bill the House passed on what high-capacity magazines would be banned. For long guns, it would be for those with more than 10 rounds. For handguns, it would be those with more than 15 rounds.

