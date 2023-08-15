Legal challenge filed after Gov. JB Pritzker signs new Illinois gun law over weekend

The National Shooting Sports Foundation has filed a legal challenge against the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, which Pritzker signed Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A trade association for the firearm industry said it has filed a legal challenge to a bill that Gov. JB Pritzker signed on Saturday.

The "Firearm Industry Responsibility Act" aims to hold the gun industry accountable for unlawful sales and unsafe marketing practices toward children.

The "National Shooting Sports Foundation" said the law is unconstitutional, and the group is confident the law will not survive.

In a statement, Pritzker's office said, "As the Governor has said, he believes this law is constitutional. Unfortunately, we have come to expect the gun lobby to try and reverse their losses at the ballot box in court. Illinois just successfully defended our assault weapons ban and the Governor will work with the Attorney General to continue defending commonsense reform that makes communities safer."

Pritzker spoke at the annual Everytown for Gun Safety conference in Chicago on Saturday.

He said it was the perfect place that depicts the dire need for gun reform in this country.

SEE ALSO | Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Chicago conference on gun control

This comes after the Illinois Supreme Court found the statewide ban on assault weapons constitutional on Friday.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the assault weapons ban in federal court. They've since been consolidated, and are now awaiting action in an appeals court.