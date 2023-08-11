WATCH LIVE

VP Kamala Harris returns to Chicago Friday for gun violence event

Friday, August 11, 2023 12:51PM
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Chicago Friday for an event at McCormick Place.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Chicago Friday for a conference on preventing gun violence.

Harris will speak at the "Everytown for Gun Safety" gathering at McCormick Place.

The White House says she will discuss the Biden administration's commitment to reducing gun violence.

The vice president will join a conversation with Moms Demand Action executive director Angela Ferrell-Zabala and actor and Everytown creative council member Jason George.

This will be the vice president's third visit to Chicago this summer.

