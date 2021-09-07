IDES

More IDES locations open to in-person unemployment services

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six more Illinois Department of Employment Security locations will open for in-person services starting Tuesday.

IDES is reopening its centers in Effingham, Ottawa, Peoria, Quincy, Rock Island and Springfield. In-person services include job search help and assistance with unemployment claims.


IDES centers in Rockford, Harvey, Champaign, Mt. Vernon, Belleville, Wheeling and Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood previously reopened for in-person services in the past couple weeks.

In-person services are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the IDES scheduling hotline at 217-558-0401.
