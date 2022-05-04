lottery

West suburban gas station sells jackpot winning 'Lucky Day Lotto' ticket worth $750K

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
La Grange, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone in the west suburbs had a lucky day Monday after buying a "Lucky Day Lotto" ticket worth $750,000, according to the Illinois Lottery.

If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Citgo gas station in La Grange earlier this week, you might want to check it to see if you are that winner!

The winning ticket was sold at La Grange Citgo, located at 2 N. Brainard Ave, and matched all five numbers for the May 2 midday drawing to win the jackpot.

The Lucky Lotto Day winning numbers are: 2-15-16-22-37.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will also receive a $7,500 bonus, which is 1% of the prize amount, officials said.
