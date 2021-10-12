face mask

Chicago mask mandate 2021: 10 citations issued to city businesses for violating COVID restrictions

Gov. JB Pritzker mask mandate dependent on Illinois COVID numbers
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- City of Chicago inspectors checked on 87 businesses to see if they were following the indoor mask mandate over the last few days.

Five businesses received two citations each, one for not requiring customers to wear masks and another for not posting the proper signs.

They are Aqua Wine and Spirits at 503 N. LaSalle Dr., Terrance Davis at 4401 W. Madison St., Lite at 215 W. Ontario St., Liqr Box at 873 N. Orleans St. and the Subway at 7918 S. Western Ave.

The inspections were conducted last Thursday through Sunday, city officials said.

The Chicago mandate went into effect Aug. 20.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said the Illinois indoor mask mandate will stay in place as long as COVID-related hospitalizations are a concern.
