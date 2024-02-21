Early voting for Illinois primary election resumes Wednesday; hours, locations, candidates on ballot

Last Friday, voting was paused after an appeals court ruled the name of a Democratic candidate for a judge's race should be taken off the ballot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting resumes Wednesday in Chicago.

Voters in suburban Cook County can head to six locations to resume early voting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for U.S. president. Other contests include races for state representatives and state senators, supreme and appellate court judges and Cook County state's attorney.

More than 50 other sites will open March 4. The primary election is March 19.

Locations opening Wednesday

- Downtown office (69 West Washington, Chicago)

- Skokie courthouse

- Rolling Meadows courthouse

- Maywood courthouse

- Markham courthouse

- Bridgeview courthouse

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

To see all early voting locations in Chicago, click here.

To see all early voting locations for suburban Cook County, click here.

To see if you are registered to vote, click here.