Illinois Senate candidates spend millions on campaigns for 20th District primary election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Big money is backing two of the four candidates in a state senate race on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 20th District spans several neighborhoods, including Logan Square, Portage Park, Albany Park and Lincoln Park.

With many yard signs, mailers, and TV ads, the race is considered the most hotly-contested and expensive state legislative primary race.

Over $4 million dollars is expected to be raised in the race by the time the March 19th primary arrives.

State Senator Natalie Toro is trying to hang on to her seat she has held since last July. The Chicago Public Schools kindergarten teacher, who was born and raised in the 20th District, was appointed to fill the vacancy of former state Sen. Christina Pacione-Zayas, who now works for Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Toro won the seat over Pacione-Zayas' long time chief of staff, Graciela Guzman.

"The progressive agenda is really how we lift up the needs of the working people in Springfield," Guzman said.

The 35-year-old Guzman is trying again for the seat. It has become a contest on who is more progressive.

Toro finds herself defending her progressive values because she has received big campaign donations from Springfield's Democratic Establishment and was appointed by State Senator Don Harmon.

"I have worked on multiple works of legislation that aim to improve the lives of working families," Toro said.

Toro is a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and proudly walked their picket lines, yet the CTU has donated thousands of dollars to Guzman's campaign.

The 20th District is considered one of the most progressive districts in the state, but the political battle between both women may be spoiled by two others in the race.

Dr. Dave Nayak is a lung doctor who provides a free health clinic in the district.

"As a senator, I want to scale that up and put more free clinics in the district," Nayak said.

Nayak has put hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money in the race. Candidate Geary Yonker has barely raised any.

"With all the money flying around in this race, how are the needs of every day people being met?" Yonker said.

