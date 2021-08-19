Politics

Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair as Gov. Pritzker opponents make their pitch

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Democrats had their day Wednesday down in Springfield and it's the Republicans' turn at the state fair.

All three declared candidates for governor were there making their pitch, while several other more well-known politicians who are sitting on the bench are still leaving the door open to getting in the race.

Among the most prominent is Congressman Rodney Davis, (R-13th District), who has flirted with getting in the race. He says he is still waiting to see how the new congressional maps are drawn before making his decision.

"There's one thing Republicans and Democrats know about me, I don't shy away from a fight," Rep. Davis said. "And if I decide that this is our next step towards serving the people of Illinois and the people of America, then we're going to go in and make our case, and then let the voters decide."

RELATED: Democrats gather at Illinois State Fair for 'Governor's Day'

Congressman Darren LaHood also weighing a run for governor but also waiting to see what the remap holds for him.

The declared candidates including Darren Bailey and Paul Shimpf, along with Gary Rabin all made their pitch.

Republicans with strong criticism today of President Joe Biden's handling of the Afghanistan eviction, calling it an epic blunder, something they hope to capitalize on.

Thursday afternoon Republicans will gather on the state fairgrounds for their own rally. Their big goal, to get more Republicans to run for office, hoping to capitalize on anti-Biden and anti-Nancy Pelosi and anti-JB Pritzker sentiments as motivators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisstate fairjb pritzker
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Ella French
Career criminal accused of trying to kill CPD officer calls I-Team
Standoff as man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb | LIVE
IL reports 3,180 COVID cases, 14 deaths
NorthShore U Health mandates COVID vaccine for team members
Officer Ella French's wounded partner speaks from hospital
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Show More
R Kelly in court: Timeline of singer's life
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
How AI-powered tech landed Chicago man in jail with scant evidence
Argument preceded shooting of boy, 7, on NW Side witness says
CTU, CPS at 'impasse' over schools reopening, union says
More TOP STORIES News