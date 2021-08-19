Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair as Gov. Pritzker opponents make their pitch

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois Democrats had their day Wednesday down in Springfield and it's the Republicans' turn at the state fair.All three declared candidates for governor were there making their pitch, while several other more well-known politicians who are sitting on the bench are still leaving the door open to getting in the race.Among the most prominent is Congressman Rodney Davis, (R-13th District), who has flirted with getting in the race. He says he is still waiting to see how the new congressional maps are drawn before making his decision."There's one thing Republicans and Democrats know about me, I don't shy away from a fight," Rep. Davis said. "And if I decide that this is our next step towards serving the people of Illinois and the people of America, then we're going to go in and make our case, and then let the voters decide."Congressman Darren LaHood also weighing a run for governor but also waiting to see what the remap holds for him.The declared candidates including Darren Bailey and Paul Shimpf, along with Gary Rabin all made their pitch.Republicans with strong criticism today of President Joe Biden's handling of the Afghanistan eviction, calling it an epic blunder, something they hope to capitalize on.Thursday afternoon Republicans will gather on the state fairgrounds for their own rally. Their big goal, to get more Republicans to run for office, hoping to capitalize on anti-Biden and anti-Nancy Pelosi and anti-JB Pritzker sentiments as motivators.