Illinois State Fair offering $30 off Mega and Jumbo Passes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Already dreaming of summer? For a limited time, you can save $30 on a pass to next year's Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois State Fair is offering a special for the holidays: the 2023 Mega Pass is on sale for $60 and the Jumbo Pass is $70. The Mega Pass gives you unlimited rides in the Midway and Adventure Village, while the Jumbo Pass has the bonus of unlimited trips down the Giant Slide.

The deal is good from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31, 2022. The price will increase to $70 for the Mega Pass and $80 for the Jumbo Pass on January 1 and then increase to $90 and $100 beginning August 1.

You can purchase tickets online at www.illinoisstatefair.info or in-person at the Emmerson Building from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call 217-782-0775 and leave a message. Someone will return your call to take your order.

The Illinois State Fair will take place August 10 - 20, 2023.