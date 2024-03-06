Former state Senator Terry Link to be sentenced Wednesday in tax evasion case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's sentencing day for former Illinois state Senator Terry Link.
Link failed to report income on his tax returns to the IRS in 2016. He was also accused of spending over $73,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.
The formatter state senator pleaded guilty in September 2020.
Link could be sentenced to a year in federal prison, but prosecutors are asking for probation instead. That's because Link cooperated in a sting operation against State Representative Luis Arroyo, who was convicted of bribery.
