State Senator Terry Link resigns from Illinois Senate a month after false tax return charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Terry Link, who has represented the 30th District since 1997, filed his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.In August, Link was charged in federal court with filing a false tax return in 2016. Court documents from 2019 suggested that the 73-year-old Democrat cooperated with federal investigators against another state lawmaker, then-State Rep. Luis Arroyo, in anticipation of the false tax return charge, hoping it would lead to a reduced sentenced, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.In a letter to Senate Secretary Tim Anderson, Link wrote that he is resigning effective Saturday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.Illinois Senate President Don Harmon issued a statement on the resignation and vacancy, saying, "I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from Lake County. We've got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois."The same day the false tax return charges were filed, Link resigned from the Legislative Ethic Committee.