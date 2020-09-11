Politics

State Senator Terry Link resigns from Illinois Senate a month after false tax return charges

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Terry Link, who has represented the 30th District since 1997, filed his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.

In August, Link was charged in federal court with filing a false tax return in 2016. Court documents from 2019 suggested that the 73-year-old Democrat cooperated with federal investigators against another state lawmaker, then-State Rep. Luis Arroyo, in anticipation of the false tax return charge, hoping it would lead to a reduced sentenced, according to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times.

In a letter to Senate Secretary Tim Anderson, Link wrote that he is resigning effective Saturday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon issued a statement on the resignation and vacancy, saying, "I look forward to welcoming and working with a new senator from Lake County. We've got a lot of work to do for the people of Illinois."

The same day the false tax return charges were filed, Link resigned from the Legislative Ethic Committee.

Note: The video in the above player is from a previous report

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslake countytaxesgeneral assembly
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dozen students test positive for COVID-19 at west suburban HS
IL reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Contactless credit cards more popular than ever, but look out for scammers
Northbrook's Grill House provides free lunch and dinner for first responders
Chicago bands release compilation album to support local music venues
CPS attendance down 10% on 1st day of remote learning
Show More
2 former DCFS employees in AJ Freund case charged with child endangerment
Man carjacked in Homer Glen McDonald's drive-thru
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, light rain and showers
New video shows Des Plaines police shooting in Chicago music store
9/11 survivor shares story with students
More TOP STORIES News