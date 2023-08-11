Illinois Supreme Court set to rule on state assault weapons ban

The Illinois Supreme Court is set to rule on an assault weapons ban that was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker last January.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to rule on the constitutionality of the state's ban on assault weapons, which also faces legal challenges in federal court.

Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this year.

It was quickly challenged and made its way to the state supreme court.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Representative Dan Caulkins, from Decatur, and like-minded gun owners alleges the law violates the second amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The law bans dozens of types of rifles and handguns, 50 caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. The most popular gun targeted is the AR-15 rifle.

Pritzker spoke about the upcoming ruling at the state fair Thursday.

"I'm hopeful, but no idea how they will resolve it. It does matter what happens at the state level and state court, but ultimately, the Supreme Court likely will be ruling on this and so whatever happens there, will ultimately, I hate to use the word trump, whatever happens in our state courts," the governor said.

Pritzker signed the Protect Our Communities Act months after a shooter using a high-powered rifle killed seven people and injured dozens last year at a 4th of July Parade in Highland Park.

The new law set off a firestorm of criticism from guns rights advocates and many angry county sheriffs who signed a statement saying they wouldn't enforce the law.

Meanwhile, several other lawsuits against the ban filed in federal court were consolidated and are awaiting action in an appeals court.