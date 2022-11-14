IL Supreme Court to host installation ceremony Monday for new Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis

The Illinois Supreme Court will host an installation ceremony Monday for Chicago native and new Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, the Illinois Supreme Court will hold a ceremonial installation for new Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis.

The Chicago native began her three-year term last month.

She is the fourth woman to hold the post, following the late Justice Mary Ann McMorrow, Justice Rita B. Garman and the retiring Justice Anne M. Burke.

Chief Justice Theis joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about her plans for her term, including assisting those who come to court without a lawyer and addressing mental health issues in those who come before the court.

She said it's been a rollercoaster so far in the position.

Theis also discussed how her career led her to this role.