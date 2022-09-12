Chief Justice Anne Burke announces retirement from Illinois Supreme Court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chief Justice Anne M. Burke announced her retirement from the Illinois Supreme Court Monday. Her last day on the bench will be Nov. 30, 2022.

Chief Justice Burke has served on the Supreme Court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since Oct. 2019.

"I have been blessed to serve as a Supreme Court Justice for the past 16 years and have loved working with my staff, colleagues and Judicial Branch staff to serve the people of Illinois," Chief Justice Burke said in a written statement. "The past three years as Chief Justice have been a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I am thrilled with the progress made by the Illinois Courts."

First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham has been appointed to fill the vacancy. Justice Cunningham, whose term is effective Dec. 1, 2022 through Dec. 2, 2024, will be the second Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court.

The first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court, Justice Lisa Holder White, was appointed earlier this year.

Chief Justice Burke is married to embattled Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, who currently serves the 14th Ward. His long-awaited federal racketeering trial has been set for November 2023.