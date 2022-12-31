IL Supreme Court halts Pre Trial Fairness Act, preventing no cash bail provision from taking effect

The ruling means the pre-trial release and bail reforms spelled out in the law will not take effect in select counties, but will in others.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has halted the Pre Trial Fairness Act, a provision of the Safe-T Act, hours before it is set to go in effect at the first of the year.

The video featured is from a previous report.

RELATED: What is the Safe-T Act?

The ruling means no cash bail provisions will be going into effect Jan 1, pending an appeal.

Earlier this week, a Kankakee County judge ruled that a portion of the Safe-T Act, that ends cash bail in Illinois, is unconstitutional after states attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new law.

WATCH: What happens next after judge rules part of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional?

In his 33-page opinion, Judge Thomas Cunnington cited the need for a separation of powers, saying "...the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat."

Read the judge's decision here

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has since filed an appeal directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood