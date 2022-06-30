Illinois tax relief for groceries, gas takes effect Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tax relief is on the way for people in Illinois.Starting Friday, the state is suspending the 1% tax on groceries. That suspension will be in place for a year.The state will also suspend the inflation adjustment for the motor fuel tax rate starting Friday. That suspension will be in place for six months.Direct rebate checks are coming for people making less than $200,000 for an individual household or $400,000 for joint filers. The checks will be for $50 per individual and $100 per-child up to three children.Governor JB Pritzker is kicking off the relief initiatives at the Thompson Center as part of the budget he signed in April.