Videos show tornadoes in central Illinois

Videos show tornadoes in central Illinois

Parts of Central Illinois are assessing the damage from a number of possible tornadoes Saturday.

Tornadoes warnings for southeastern Fulton and central Mason counties expired just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storm, which prompted the warning, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado, but will remain gusty. Winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.



These videos were shot in and around the city of Virginia, which is about 30 miles northwest of Springfield.

The NWS will make a determination on the storm's strength.

There are no reports of injuries.
