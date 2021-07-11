Videos show tornadoes in central Illinois

Tornadoes warnings for southeastern Fulton and central Mason counties expired just before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The storm, which prompted the warning, has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado, but will remain gusty. Winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Two main areas of concern through 7pm: (1) locations along and south of I-70 where thunderstorm wind gusts may exceed 60mph, and (2) a narrow corridor in between I-72 and I-74 and east of I-55 where a brief low-end tornado threat exists. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/tZzwIrjfM8— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 10, 2021
These videos were shot in and around the city of Virginia, which is about 30 miles northwest of Springfield.
The NWS will make a determination on the storm's strength.
There are no reports of injuries.