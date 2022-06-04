movie

'I'm Charlie Walker' tells story of biggest oil spill in San Francisco Bay area history

Actress Safiya Fredricks shares message behind movie
By Ramona Meadors
EMBED <>More Videos

Actress Safiya Fredricks shares message behind 'I'm Charlie Walker' biopic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 1971, two oil tankers collided under the Golden Gate Bridge, creating the largest oil spill in San Francisco Bay area history.

The upcoming film "I'm Charlie Walker", starring Mike Colter, tells the incredible true story of how a Black entrepreneur took on a racist San Francisco company, and secured one of the most lucrative contracts to clean the coastline. Using his wits, charm, and incredible determination, Walker defies the odds, in this riveting story of triumph.

Safiya Fredericks co-stars as Walker's wife, Ann Walker. She tells ABC 7 why it's so important to revisit this story now.

Dylan Baker, Mark Leslie Ford, Monica Barbaro, Steven Wiig, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Carl Lumbly also star in the film.

"I'm Charlie Walker" is available in theaters, on demand and digital starting June 10th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagomovieactormovie theaterhistoryafrican americansoil spill
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Rom-com 'Fire Island' hits Hulu just in time for Pride Month
'Hollywood Stargirl' focuses on friends, family, music, dreams
New actors to 'Top Gun' franchise get trained by Tom Cruise
Samantha Chatman talks about new book with Val and Ryan
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged in shootout with US Marshal, K-9 on NW Side
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
Boy among 3 hospitalized in Beverly house fire: CFD
Toddler hit, killed while mini scooter in Lincoln Square ID'd
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
Person shot after his weapon goes off during struggle with CPD
Show More
TX escapee's prints found at home near killed family, sources say
Wear Orange Day fights gun violence in Hadiya Pendleton's memory
Beloved special ed teacher retires after 37 years at Oak Lawn school
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, some sprinkles Saturday
More TOP STORIES News