'I'm Charlie Walker' tells story of biggest oil spill in San Francisco Bay area history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 1971, two oil tankers collided under the Golden Gate Bridge, creating the largest oil spill in San Francisco Bay area history.
The upcoming film "I'm Charlie Walker", starring Mike Colter, tells the incredible true story of how a Black entrepreneur took on a racist San Francisco company, and secured one of the most lucrative contracts to clean the coastline. Using his wits, charm, and incredible determination, Walker defies the odds, in this riveting story of triumph.
Safiya Fredericks co-stars as Walker's wife, Ann Walker. She tells ABC 7 why it's so important to revisit this story now.
Dylan Baker, Mark Leslie Ford, Monica Barbaro, Steven Wiig, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Carl Lumbly also star in the film.
"I'm Charlie Walker" is available in theaters, on demand and digital starting June 10th.
