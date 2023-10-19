WATCH LIVE

Life of Chicago House DJ Frankie Knuckles takes center stage in 2-night theatrical performance

Thursday, October 19, 2023 1:35AM
The story of Frankie Knuckles and Chicago House hit the theater world
'In the Beginning there was House' is a new play about legendary Chicago DJ Frankie Knuckles and the city's house music scene.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new theater production tells the story of legendary Chicago DJ Frankie Knuckles and the house music scene he founded.

"In the Beginning there was House" is a new production from Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, co-founders and core members of the Universes Theater Company, a national ensemble theater company of writers and performers of color. Their productions fuse theater, poetry, dance, jazz, hip hop, politics, blues and Spanish boleros.

"In the Beginning there was House" is playing in Chicago for two nights only, Friday and Saturday October 20 and 21, at the Wirtz Center Chicago inside Abbott Hall on the Chicago campus of Northwestern University.

Parking is free and tickets are just $15. They can be purchased online and at the door. Both nights the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

