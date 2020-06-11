COVID-19 survivor leaves NW Indiana hospital after 78 days

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- With singing, dancing and loud celebrating, 74-year-old Lester Jackson was reunited with his family, walking out of Regency Hospital after a 78-day battle with COVID-19.His daughter has been waiting almost 90 days to see him."I haven't seen him since the 13th of March," Carol Hymon said. "So yes, I was very happy."Jackson had been hospitalized since March 24. He came down with a bad cough and had trouble breathing, so his family took him to the emergency room and hadn't seen him since.He had no other health problems to go along with the virus, and had beaten cancer in 2000. He's still cancer-free today.Hymon picked up her father from the East Chicago hospital Wednesday."He loves cooking, and he's cooking soul food and everything," she said. "So that's a blessing. That's all he wants to do, is cook."Jackson is home now, and feeling much better."It's great," he said with a laugh. "It's great to be home. And I hope to get older."His other half Jennifer Moore said she's grateful to the nurses who helped keep the family informed."For Lester to come through this, I know that God was with him all the way," she said.