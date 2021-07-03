2 Lake Station teens in ICU more than 12 weeks with COVID

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teenage brothers in Lake Station, Ind., are struggling to recover from COVID-19.Pablo Nunez, 16, and his 17-year-old brother Carlos have bene hospitalized in the intensive care unit for more than 12 weeks. Carlos underwent surgery Thursday night because his heart was failing.The boys' mother has been at their side every day while also caring for a 9-year-old daughter and a husband with early onset Alzheimer's disease.