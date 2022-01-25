Community & Events

Indiana Dunes National Park entry fee to take effect in March

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Indiana Dunes National Park entry fee to take effect in March

INDIANA (WLS) -- Visitors to Indiana Dunes National Park will have to pay an entry fee starting March 31.

It will cost $15 per-person or $25 per-carload. An annual pass is available for $45.

Seniors get a discount and active military and veterans get in for free.

The passes will be for sale at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, the Paul H Douglas Center, and seasonally at the West Beach Entrance Station or online at www.recreation.gov. There are also plans to have them available at retailers.

The fees are being added to pay for upkeep for the park's bike trails, roads and parking areas.

"This is a positive step to keep the park accessible, safe and vibrant for all, while allowing us to grow and meet the increased needs of our visitors," said park superintendent Paul Labovitz. "Out of town guests expect a fee at most places they visit and everyone can obtain an annual pass for what might be the best bargain in town. Stepping up our maintenance and public safety is needed as well as expanding our role in bringing new amenities forward.Thank you in advance for your support."

Indiana Dunes has seen attendance nearly double, since becoming the nation's 61st National Park in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsindiananational park serviceindiana dunesdunes
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper, wife ID'd after found dead inside parked car: police
3 hurt in suburban sports bar shooting: Rolling Meadows police
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
US Rep. Marie Newman may have broken law: ethics office
Cold snap moves into Chicago area | warming centers available
Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine starts clinical trials
Family continues to seek new leads in unsolved Naperville murder
Show More
Rideshare driver shot on I-290 on West Side
Dad charged and fired from job after racist tirade posted on TikTok
8 families of Chicago gun violence victims to gather to call for calm
Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park house fire, CPD and CFD say
Chicago Weather: Bitterly cold Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News