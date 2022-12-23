Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana officials are discouraging non-essential travel in the northwest part of the state Friday, after a number of crashes, including an overturned tanker, due to slick road conditions.

Indiana State Police said motorists should avoid eastbound Interstate 94 toward Michigan and into Michigan, after a tanker carrying hazardous material rolled over. The crash happened at the 24.2 mile marker, or the Burns Harbor exit.

Sodium Hydroxide must be removed from the vehicle before it can be moved, ISP said.

"There is no timetable for this event to be completed," police said.

I-94 is also closed at exit 4 in Niles, Michigan due to numerous crashes and weather, police said.

SEE MORE: Chicago weather: Dangerous cold moves in after winter snow storm

"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.

It's not clear when I-94 in Michigan might reopen.

Troopers are also working on crashes on Interstate 65 and I-94.

Multiple troopers have also been hit while working crash scenes Friday, police said.

Extremely low temperatures after a winter snow storm are causing slick roads across the Chicago area.