Inflation frustration: How to keep up with rising costs, save money, negotiate with employers

Struggling to keep up with inflation costs? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares tips to keep expenses down, plus how to negotiate for more pay from your employer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to keep up with rising inflation costs.

Three in five Americans say their income has not kept up with increases in daily costs due to inflation, financial experts at Bankrate said.

Even though the majority of Americans received pay raises, those increases have usually been less than 5%.

To keep up with the hike in prices, try negotiating other benefits with your employer. A raise isn't the only way. You can ask for 401k contributions, better health insurance or more vacation time.

To save on high-priced items, try joining loyalty programs from the stores you visit often and stack up rewards through apps.

You can also pay with credit cards that give you cash back.