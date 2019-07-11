Inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison captured in Beverly Shores

Michigan City Police Department said Travis Hornett, 39, escaped from a work detail on Indiana State Prison grounds Wednesday and is considered to be "dangerous." (Courtesy: Michigan City Police Department)

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- An inmate who escaped from the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Indiana has been taken into custody, police said.

Travis Hornett, 39, escaped from a work detail on prison grounds at 11:10 a.m. Michigan City police said he was apprehended Wednesday night in Beverly Shores by Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Corrections staff and the Michigan City Police Department.

Police said Hornett was tracked to a vacant home he had forcibly entered to evade capture. After being confronted by law enforcement, Hornett surrendered without incident.

Neither Hornett nor any officers were injured.

"We greatly appreciate the effort and assistance of the state police and local police agencies who worked side-by-side with our Fugitive Apprehension Unit to get offender Hornett back into custody," said Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Rob Carter.

Hornett was charged with burglary, and sentenced on September 14, 2018, to serve five years. Police said he is likely to be charged with escape and residential entry.

