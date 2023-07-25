Nurses at Chicago hospital picket, alleging staffing crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Tuesday afternoon, nurses at Jackson Park Hospital sounded the alarm, claiming that low staffing levels could affect patient health care there.

"They didn't even have the staff. I had to stay eight more hours so I didn't abandon my patients," registered emergency room nurse Yolanda Clark said.

The nurses' union staged an "informational picket" in front of the historic hospital, located near 75th Street and Stoney Island Avenue.

Nurses at the South Side medical center have been working without a contract since June 30.

They said a "staffing crisis" and not a "nurse shortage" has contributed to high turnover among the medical staff.

The nurses also claim they are having to care for twice the number of patients they should be, creating unsafe conditions, especially in the behavior health unit.

One nurse said that, along with a lack of proper safety barriers, there's a problem waiting to happen.

"It's unsafe because we get attacked easier; they can just come right over the barrier," behavioral health registered nurse Essie Coleman said.

The nurses want the hospital's administration to address those issues and develop a plan to recruit and retain experienced nurses in order to ensure a high quality of care.

"Right now, JP has more traveling or agency staff than it has union staff," said Jennifer Harris Goldsmith, a registered nurse and bargaining team member.

All of this has neighborhood resident Kyra Cummings a little nervous.

The South Sider regularly receives her health care from the hospital, and doesn't really have any other options.

"Provident, that's kind of far from here. Roseland, that's kind of far from here, too," Cummings said.

Jackson Park Hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment, as contract negotiations continue.