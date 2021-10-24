Human remains found at DuPage forest preserve ID'd as missing United Airlines executive: coroner

DARIEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia has been identified as the human remains found at a DuPage forest preserve in Darien, the county coroner's office announced Sunday.Theon Friday.An autopsy was performed Saturday, however, a cause of death has not been determined and remains under investigation, according to county officials.to Elmhurst police in August of 2020. His vehicle was found parked outside Waterfall Glen, near where the remains were found.Despite an extensive search that included multiple police agencies, Cefolia was never found until this discovery.Authorities have not offered any further details about what they have found in the forest preserve.