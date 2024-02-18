Joliet man, woman killed in car crash; other driver attempts to run, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man and a woman were killed after their car was struck in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive in Joliet, police said.

A 65-year-old Joliet man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer with a passenger, a 59-year-old Joliet woman, westbound on Black Road when it was hit while in the intersection by a Chevrolet Tahoe driving northbound on 129th Infantry Drive.

The Trailblazer pushed off of the roadway and hit a fire hydrant before flipping on its side, police said.

The Tahoe was driven by a 19-year-old Crest Hill man who had a passenger with him. Both attempted to run from the scene, but the driver was stopped by officers, police said. The passenger fled and was not located.

The two people inside the Trailblazer were pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Officer. Their names have not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash. The roads were closed for several hours.

It was not immediately known if any charges were filed.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.