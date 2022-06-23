shooting

Recent Oak Park River Forest HS grad Jailyn Logan Bledsoe killed at gas station, car stolen

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in Oak Park has been identified.

Jailyn Logan Bledsoe, 18, of Oak Park was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office Thursday. According to Legal Help Firm, Logan Bledsoe graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School last month.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired at a gas station located at 100 Chicago Ave. overnight Wednesday, and found Logan Bledsoe, who had been shot in the head. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said witnesses told them two men approached the woman shortly before 2 a.m., shot her from behind and then took some of her belongings. They then fled in the victim's dark-colored Chrysler.

Surveillance video is aiding in the police investigation, and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist as well. No one is currently in custody.

Police asked anyone with information on the murder to call (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling (708) 434-1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.

