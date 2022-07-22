deadly shooting

Chicago man found guilty in deadly Minnesota road rage shooting of baseball coach

By Callan Gray, KSTP
EMBED <>More Videos

'Truly a senseless act': Road rage shooting kills MN baseball coach

CHICAGO -- A Chicago man was convicted Thursday of murder for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Jurors found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth.

Smith showed no emotion but began wiping his face while looking down when the third verdict was read, the Star Tribune reported.

RELATED: Chicago man arrested in connection to deadly Minnesota road rage shooting of baseball coach

Boughton's wife, Kristin, knelt in prayer outside the courtroom before the jury was called in to read the verdict. Afterward, she called her son, Harrison, and daughter, Amalie.

"Hey honey, we got him. He's guilty on all three counts," she said. "We got him."

The verdict came after a judge on Wednesday told the jurors to keep deliberating after they were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge but agreed on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. The judge told them to keep trying. They wound up deliberating for 16 hours after starting on Tuesday.

RELATED: 'Truly a senseless act': Minneapolis-area youth baseball coach, father killed in road rage shooting

Harrison Boughton, 16, testified during the first day of trial that Smith's car was speeding and swerving into their lane, so his dad honked and flashed his middle finger. Two other drivers reported Smith's dangerous driving that day, including a Wisconsin motorist who said Smith pulled a gun on him.

Smith, 34, denied seeing Boughton's car and blamed the shooting on a back seat passenger. His attorneys argued that the state did not present enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Smith was the shooter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagominnesotadeadly shootingfatal shootingu.s. & worlddrive by shooting
DEADLY SHOOTING
Police board opts to not fire CPD cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
1 killed, 4 wounded in Waukegan shootings just hours apart: police
Boy, 14, killed in Woodlawn shooting: CPD
Resources available for immigrants impacted by Highland Park shooting
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump's actions during Capitol riot
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
Northwestern, U of C among 10 most expensive colleges in US
Mom speaks out about reporting son to police for mass shooting threat
Police board opts to not fire CPD cop who shot, killed Anthony Alvarez
IL Republicans rally around Darren Bailey with focus on fall election
No injuries reported in Logan Square fire
Show More
1 killed, 4 wounded in Waukegan shootings just hours apart: police
Lawsuit filed over Chicago's 'ShotSpotter' system
Officers shoot 15-foot pet snake wrapped around man's neck
Illinois reports 6,636 new COVID cases, 11 deaths
Chicago Weather: Stray storms, clearing after sunset
More TOP STORIES News