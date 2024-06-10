James Beard award winners to be announced in downtown Chicago as local restaurants nominated

The best in the food world will be honored in Chicago on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2024 James Beard Awards will take place in downtown Chicago on Monday afternoon.

The James Beard Foundation is known for its prestigious restaurant awards in the country.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago at the Lyric Opera on Monday night.

Several Chicago chefs and restaurants were nominated for the 2024 James Beard Awards.

Chef Anna Posey of Elske in West Town is nominated for the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award.

Two Chicago-area chefs are nominated for Best Chef in the Great Lakes region: Sujan Sarkar of Indienne in River North and Jenner Tomaska of Esmé in Lincoln Park.

Lula Café in Logan Square is nominated for the Outstanding Hospitality award.

The ceremony will be livestreamed by the foundation at 5:30 p.m. To watch, click here.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.