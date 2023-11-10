Jason Kelce in Chicago: Eagles center stops in at The Wiener's Circle, Soldier Field broadcast booth

A viral video shows the Birds star wearing a very tiny shirt as he stopped by The Wiener's Circle Wednesday night.

CHICAGO -- A day after being named one of People Magazine's "sexiest men alive," Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce made a fashion statement at a Chicago landmark.

A viral video captured by Matt Berklan, of ontapsports.net, shows the Birds star wearing a very tiny shirt as he stopped by The Wiener's Circle Wednesday night.

The famous hot dog stand is known for not just its food, but serving up a side of funny insults.

A sign outside the store read, "welcome to the other Kelce brother" and "welcome Taylor's boyfriend's brother" in reference to his brother, Travis, and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

On Thursday night, Jason Kelce made an appearance in the broadcast booth at Soldier Field during the Bears-Panthers game, where he said he wasn't sure where Travis was spending the bye week.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.