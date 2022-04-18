jason van dyke

Jason Van Dyke will not face federal civil rights charges for Laquan McDonald slaying

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal authorities on Monday said they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in a news release that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the "family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution."

On January 18, 2019, Van Dyke was sentenced in Cook County court to six and three quarter years in federal prison for murdering McDonald. Van Dyke notoriously fired 16 shots killing the teenager who was carrying a knife.

According to a federal court record, four days later, filed on January 22, the government confirms a civil rights investigation of Van Dyke was underway. So, even though Van Dyke had been convicted of second degree murder in state court, the U.S. Justice Department at that time was looking into whether he also violated McDonald's civil rights.


Due to the length of the investigation, experts thought the likelihood that federal charges would be filed were low.

"Cases rarely get better with time. They usually get worse," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer. "There's no reason to think that something new has turned up that would lead DOJ to prosecute when it appears over these many years they decided not to."

