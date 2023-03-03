Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, has been arrested in the shooting death of Jatonne Sterling, a former standout Chicago baseball player.

Man charged with murder of former Chicago baseball player shot, killed at college in Atlanta

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a former standout Morgan Park High School baseball player.

Jatonne Sterling was shot and killed Tuesday while away at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keontay Holliman-Peoples, 25, is facing murder charges.

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton said Sterling got into a vehicle parked in the parking lot with Holliman-Peoples and a third individual. He said this was not a random homicide and that Sterling knew Holliman-Peoples.

"We know there was some correspondence prior to Tuesday, even as early as Tuesday morning," Hampton said.

There was an exchange of gunfire, but it's too early to know who had weapons and who shot who.

Holliman-Peoples is in custody and is recovering from his injuries, police said.