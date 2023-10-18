A vigil was held for Jaylen Burns, a JSU student who graduated from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills and was fatally shot at his college.

Vigil held for Jaylen Burns, Jackson State student from south suburbs shot to death at school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil was held Tuesday night for a Chicago area student killed in a shooting on his college campus at Jackson State University.

Jaylen Burns went to the school in Jackson, Mississippi. He had previously attended Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills.

Burns was studying industrial technology and was set to turn 22 in November.

He was shot and killed on Sunday.

His father said he was with one of his fraternity brothers, who wanted to break up with his girlfriend and get his things out of her apartment.

The girlfriend invited another group of people over to her apartment, Burns' father said. He said someone in that group had a gun and a fight broke out. He said Burns was trying to break up the fight when he was shot and killed.

"He wasn't a violent kid. He didn't know anything about guns or fighting or gangs, you know, anything about that," Jason Burns said. "He just -- I don't know, I never felt like this before in my life."

No arrests had been made Wednesday.