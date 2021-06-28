lake shore drive

Jean Baptiste Point DuSable: How Chicago plans to honor city's founding father

Chicago City Council approved renaming of Lake Shore Drive after a Black man considered by many to be the founder of Chicago
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor DuSable

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We now know that the DuSable name will be added to the outer portion of Lake Shore Drive, but where do other proposals stand to honor the man who first settled in Chicago?

Renaming Lake Shore Drive after Jean Baptiste Point DuSable is a mission accomplished, but other tributes to the first non-Indigenous settler of Chicago are also in the works.

RELATED: Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Peggy Montes is hoping a plan to develop a section of reclaimed land along the lakefront, called DuSable Park, will gather momentum.

"We've had so many ups and downs in terms of the developing of that park, and so, don't you think it's a better time right now that we complete this," Montes said.

Montes is on the DuSable Park advisory council, the organization that oversees the land that was dedicated by the late Mayor Harold Washington 34 years ago.

"We are here to finish the legacy of Harold Washington to build DuSable Park and have it as a place to show the people about the contributions that Jean Baptist Point DuSable made," she added.

Montes said she is encouraged by a plan to invest $40 millionto develop DuSable Park, to create the DuSable Riverwalk and to establish year round programming.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she is committed to tributes to Chicago's founding father.

"I really think it's important, not just to have a name out there. We've gotta teach our residents, and particularly our young people, about the history of Chicago," the mayor said.

Mayor Lightfoot said specific plans to honor DuSable will be heard soon in city council, votes possibly taking place by September.

The video featured is form a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopchicagoblack lives matterlori lightfootblack historychicago city councillake shore driverace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKE SHORE DRIVE
Kidney disease awareness walk held at Chicago's Lakefront Trail
Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor DuSable
Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos
Renaming Lake Shore Drive? Council to vote on possible name change
TOP STORIES
74 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Cop who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez stripped of police powers: COPA
Family speaks out after mother of newborn twins fatally shot
Secretary of State extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
Aurora man charged with murder in St. Charles nightclub shooting
Blackhawks hire outside firm to investigate sexual assault allegations
Show More
Girl, 5, among 3 dead in Beverly Metra train crash
Teens accused of robbing, fatally shooting man, 70, arrested: police
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
4 tornadoes confirmed during weekend severe storms: NWS
More TOP STORIES News