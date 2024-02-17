Migrant boy died from sepsis after becoming sick with multiple infections, COVID at Pilsen shelter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old migrant boy who died at a shelter in Pilsen in December died from sepsis due to several infections, including COVID-19.

The Cook County Medical Examiner released the information about his cause of death Friday.

The boy, Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, died after being rushed to the hospital from the migrant shelter on Cermak Road and Halsted Street.

He had come from Venezuela to Chicago with his family about a month before he died.

