Child injured after car crashes into home fleeing attempted traffic stop, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into the front porch of a house, injuring a child, in Jefferson Park Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Police said the car had taken off during an attempted traffic stop before crashing in the 5300-block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Officers took two people into custody.

Officials have not released any information on the child's condition.
