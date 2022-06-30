CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car crashed into the front porch of a house, injuring a child, in Jefferson Park Thursday, according to Chicago police.
Police said the car had taken off during an attempted traffic stop before crashing in the 5300-block of West Lawrence Avenue.
Officers took two people into custody.
Officials have not released any information on the child's condition.
Child injured after car crashes into home fleeing attempted traffic stop, Chicago police say
