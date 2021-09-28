hit and run accident

Chicago police search for vehicle in fatal Jefferson Park hit-and-run

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a Jeep SUV after a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Jefferson Park.

The woman was crossing the street in the 4900-block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 10:45 p.m. when a tan Jeep traveling north hit her, police said.

The driver did not stop.

Police said the SUV could "possibly" be a Jeep Wrangler, but the make or model of the wanted vehicle is unconfirmed.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene and traveling northbound on Milwaukee, according to police.

The woman suffered head injuries and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she later died.

RELATED: Teen girl hurt in Milwaukee hit-and-run when car intentionally pins her against vehicle: police

On Tuesday, police released a stock image of a Jeep SUV. The picture is not the actual make or model of the wanted vehicle.

Area Five detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojefferson parkhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian walkwayhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
Video shows brazen Kane County hit-and-run that injured man, 72
Driver intentionally hits teen in Milwaukee grocery store lot: police
West Loop community leader hurt in hit-and-run
TOP STORIES
Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD
Amtrak train from Chicago that derailed was going under speed limit
Chicago singer R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
Introducing the Equity Report from ABC Owned Television Stations
Obama library groundbreaking brings former pres., first lady to town
Chicago cites 5 businesses for violating mask mandate
'Dancing with the Stars' first elimination
Show More
NU fraternity drugging allegations prompt calls to end Greek life
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
Thieves flee with $10K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Norridge
Laundrie's parents say they don't know where he is as FBI searches
Man accused of killing officer, injuring partner, pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News