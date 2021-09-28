Chicago police search for vehicle in fatal Jefferson Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a Jeep SUV after a 65-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Jefferson Park.The woman was crossing the street in the 4900-block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 10:45 p.m. when a tan Jeep traveling north hit her, police said.The driver did not stop.Police said the SUV could "possibly" be a Jeep Wrangler, but the make or model of the wanted vehicle is unconfirmed.The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene and traveling northbound on Milwaukee, according to police.The woman suffered head injuries and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she later died.On Tuesday, police released a stock image of a Jeep SUV. The picture is not the actual make or model of the wanted vehicle.Area Five detectives are investigating.