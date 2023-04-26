WATCH LIVE

Dolton man charged in 2021 North Center fatal hit-and-run, Chicago police say

By WLS logo
Wednesday, April 26, 2023 12:56PM
Family ID's victim of North Center hit-and-run
Janelle Gardiner was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, and while not a mother herself, a second mother to a 10-year-old, her family said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run following a shooting on the Northwest Side in October 2021, Chicago police said.

Police said Wednesday Ollonzo Wilson, 38 of Dolton has been charged with murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and failure to report an accident/death.

Woman killed in hit-and-run after North Center shooting ID'd, remembered as 2nd mother to boy, 10

The video in this story is from a previous report

Police said Wilson was arrested Monday after he was identified as a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 37-year-old Janelle Gardiner on October 3 in the North Center neighborhood. A 27-year-old man was also injured, police said.

Gardiner was in a Nissan Rogue that police said was struck by a Toyota Camry that had been speeding westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue as shots were fired, according to police.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

