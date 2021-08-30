hit and run

Teen girl hurt in Milwaukee hit-and-run when car intentionally pins her against vehicle: police

Driver intentionally hits teen in Milwaukee grocery store lot: police

MILWAUKEE -- Police in Wisconsin are searching for the driver of a car they say intentionally struck a 15-year-old girl in a grocery store parking lot.

The grocery store car attack was caught on camera.

WISN obtained cell phone video taken by a shopper from a car on Friday morning, just before noon.

It shows the moments before the attack.

A woman, holding something in both hands, is seen following the car in circles in the parking lot.

Then, seconds later, the driver slams into two other people.

Video shows a 15-year-old girl pinned against another car before she and another woman fall to the ground.

The car then speeds off.

People rushed over after the attack.
The mother of the 15-year-old struck said her daughter suffered a broken femur and other significant injuries, and was in surgery Friday night.

Two other women were also injured, but police said they refused treatment.

Grocery store management said they could not share any surveillance video or statements.

But by Friday night, video of the attack had been viewed on Facebook more than 58,000 times.

"The video that I seen on Facebook, it was unreal. When I seen it on Facebook, I showed my boss, my employees, I said 'I just shopped here the other day.' And it just scared me, and it made me feel like really not safe to come here anymore," Johnitta Lee said.

Milwaukee police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
