'No credible sightings' of missing PA mom who never showed up to pick son up from bus stop, DA says

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3.

The family of Jennifer Brown, a missing mother in Montgomery County, has increased the reward to find her to $15,000.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania -- The disappearance of a missing Pennsylvania mother remains an active investigation, the district attorney says, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Royersford, was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.

In an update issued Tuesday, exactly one week after her disappearance, Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele said his office cannot provide any specific details without jeopardizing the investigation.

"Our detectives are looking at all aspects of her disappearance and have interviewed numerous people connected to her life," Steele said.

He noted that investigators have received hundreds of tips from the public, but so far none have provided any significant leads.

"There have been no credible sightings of Jennifer to date," Steele said.

A reward for information in this case now stands at $15,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

"It's like agony."

An investigation into Brown's whereabouts began after she never arrived to pick her son up from the bus stop on January 4.

Officers did find her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing, and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she vanished.

"We haven't heard anything. We have nothing. It's like agony," said Tiffany Barron, a family spokesperson.

The last person to communicate with her on Tuesday was her business associate, Blair Watts.

Action News talked to him over the phone on Monday. He did not want to do an interview, but said the two were going to open a restaurant together.

Watts said he didn't think anything was out of the ordinary the day Brown disappeared.

