Teacher Appreciation Week 2020: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls St. Josaphat preschool teacher

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot dialed up a Lincoln Park teacher to show how her gratitude during this challenging time.Jessica Vocke, who has taught preschool for three years at St. Josaphat School, shared how she's using remote learning to continue teaching even the youngest students."Pre-K is all about socialization and learning to be at school, so not being able to be at school is a huge challenge," Vocke said. "Having 4- and 5-year-olds use Zoom is just a little chaotic, but it's really good to see them and hear their laughs and see their smiles."Vocke said she's proud of her school and students for working so well together as a team."It's shown me that we're just going to continue learning no matter the circumstances," she said.