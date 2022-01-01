Job Tips: Senior VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., discusses top career trends of 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a fresh start to your career?There are a few things to keep in mind, whether you're looking to change roles or venture out on your own.Andy Challenger, Senior VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., discusses the top job trends of 2022.1. Nomadic workers - Companies will make some jobs permanently work-from-home. This will allow a certain group of employees to live anywhere they want in the world.2. Quitting your job - The record high quits rate will continue into 2022. As the labor shortage persists, companies will continue to increase compensations and benefits, with the highest proportion of value going to job switchers.3. Jobs that no longer need a college degree - Companies are being forced to relook at all of their jobs and determine if they really require certain qualifications. They are realizing that for many jobs, a college degree is not actually required. This will broaden their pool of candidates.4. Employers focusing on hiring women - So many women, particularly mothers of young children left the workforce last year. Smart companies that want a gender diverse mix of employees will offer special flexibility and benefits to mothers so that the job will work with their lives.5. Vaccine status on the resume - As workplace mandates for the vaccine go into effect in 2022, job candidates looking for an advantage will put there vaccine and booster information on their resumes.