career advice

Job Tips: Senior VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., discusses top career trends of 2022

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Job Tips: Senior VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., discusses top career trends of 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a fresh start to your career?

There are a few things to keep in mind, whether you're looking to change roles or venture out on your own.

Andy Challenger, Senior VP of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc., discusses the top job trends of 2022.

1. Nomadic workers - Companies will make some jobs permanently work-from-home. This will allow a certain group of employees to live anywhere they want in the world.

2. Quitting your job - The record high quits rate will continue into 2022. As the labor shortage persists, companies will continue to increase compensations and benefits, with the highest proportion of value going to job switchers.

3. Jobs that no longer need a college degree - Companies are being forced to relook at all of their jobs and determine if they really require certain qualifications. They are realizing that for many jobs, a college degree is not actually required. This will broaden their pool of candidates.
4. Employers focusing on hiring women - So many women, particularly mothers of young children left the workforce last year. Smart companies that want a gender diverse mix of employees will offer special flexibility and benefits to mothers so that the job will work with their lives.

5. Vaccine status on the resume - As workplace mandates for the vaccine go into effect in 2022, job candidates looking for an advantage will put there vaccine and booster information on their resumes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagocareer advicefyi tipstraining tipsjobs
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAREER ADVICE
Former drug dealer becomes lawyer after judge gave him second chance
Are you falling out of love with your job?
Find a new job during COVID-19 with these tips
Challenger, Gray, Christmas hosts free career hotline
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago snowstorm this weekend could dump over 9 inches
3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290: ISP
Young couple helps woman escape burning Buffalo Grove home
ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022
2 dead, IDOT worker injured in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Airline woes continue wtih 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak
Teenage girl shot at Congress Hotel, 1 in custody: CPD
Show More
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer
Man fatally struck in head in Chicago's first homicide of 2022: CPD
Downtown Chicago fireworks to go on tonight despite COVID-19 surge
Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News