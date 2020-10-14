movie news

'Belushi' movie is vibrant reflection of comedy legend's life; debuts at virtual Chicago Film Festival

John Belushi starred in 'The Blues Brothers,' 'Ghostbusters'
By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Film Festival opens Wednesday, with the world premiere of the movie "Belushi."

"Belushi" is a vibrant reflection of the actor's life, so big and bold, and far too brief.

John Belushi was always considered a star.

ABC 7 Chicago's Janet Davies spoke with the director of "Belushi" about the comedy legend.

Filmmaker R.J. Cutler learned Belushi grew up in west suburban Wheaton.

"When he was 3, 4 years old, he used to walk out of his family house, walk into the neighbor's house and start performing a show in the living room and crack everybody up," Cutler said. "They cast him in a play because he was such a terrific actor, and he'd show up and bring 14 people with him."

RELATED: Greenhouse marijuana dispensary opening in Skokie with Blues Brothers themed products

Belushi's wife, Judy, provided a priceless archive of audio tapes that his friends recorded after his death.

"It was Second City where he had his life-changing epiphany that this is how he wanted to spend his life," Cutler said. "He was a natural-born leader, he was a magnetic personality, he was a great athlete, he was a great musician.

"He auditioned and he got right into the main stage company, and I think he was the first person who'd ever done that. What I learned is that he was burning to get out. He knew there was more, and his ambition was aflame."

Davies asked if, had he survived 40 years later, he would have continued on to be the comedy icon he is today.

"He elevated comedy to a level nobody had ever seen it before, he elevated the eyebrow to a level nobody had ever seen it before," Cutler said. "The laughs, we could use them today for sure."

If you don't have a ticket to the ChiTown drive-in movie theater in Pilsen where the big debut is Wednesday, you can still see "Belushi."

You can access it through the virtual Chicago Film Festival program, and it's available through the run of the fest on Oct. 25.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheatonchicagopilsenmoviesmoviemovie newsmovie reviewmovie premiere
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Pixar's 'Soul' moves to Disney+ for Christmas Day release
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
24 Halloween movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths
Charges pending against suspect after pregnant mother slain on South Side
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Woman delay mammograms during COVID-19 pandemic, to breast cancer experts' dismay
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Long lines, issues reported as early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Show More
WI reports 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Teen wins prestigious Girl Scouts award for sexual assault database
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News