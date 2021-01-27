fraternal order of police

Chicago police union president faces more CPD charges, including filing false police reports

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are new charges against Chicago police union president John Catanzara, including allegations he filed a false police report about then-CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson.

In documents made public Wednesday, the new charge alleges on July 12, 2018, Catanzara filed a false police report against former Supt. Johnson after he took part in an anti-violence march on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The charge also alleges Catanzara falsely listed himself as a district station supervisor on the report, even though he had not been assigned to the march.

RELATED: FOP President John Catanzara could be fired for social media posts, police board says

A second charge alleges Catanzara filed another false police report in November 2018, this time against Commander Ronald Pontecore, Jr., for "Interference with Public Officer, Obstructing Justice." The charge alleges Catanzara also falsely listed himself as a district station supervisor in that report.

Catanzara is already facing the possibility of losing his job as a Chicago police officer after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended he be fired for social media posts. The documents made by the Chicago Police Board Wednesday list 16 different social media posts, all with their own rule violation charges.

The initial status hearing for Catanzara's case is scheduled for Feb. 23.

RELATED: Chicago police union president defends pro-Trump protesters at US Capitol riot

Calls for Catanzara to lose his job intensified after he made public statements supporting the violent mob of Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol and staged a violent insurrection, causing Congress to be on lockdown for hours as they tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

At the time, Catanzara told Chicago radio station WBEZ "There was no arson, there was no burning of anything, there was no looting, there was very little destruction of property," and continued, "Evidence matters... Until that appears, shame on them for what they did, but it was out of frustration. There's no fights. There's no, obviously, violence in this crowd. They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No."

RELATED: Calls for Chicago police union president be fired grow after Capitol attack comments

Within a couple days he had apologized, saying his comments to WBEZ were "poorly worded."

Please note: The video in the player at the top of this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopfraternal order of policeblack lives matterprotesteddie johnsonchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE
Calls for Chicago FOP president be fired grow after Capitol attack comments
Chicago police union president defends pro-Trump protesters at riot
Kim Foxx trades barbs with Chicago police union after swearing in for 2nd term
Chicago FOP offices closed due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed, including 4 children, in Des Plaines fire
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
2 shot near day care in Orland Park
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
Show More
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
WI reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
Biden signs executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Militiaman admits role in plot to kidnap Michigan governor, public hangings and rocket attack
More TOP STORIES News