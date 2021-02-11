Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended from police force, pay stripped

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police has been stripped of his pay and suspended from the force.
Superintendent David Brown has recommended John Catanzara, who is also a patrol officer, be fired for allegedly falsifying police reports.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also recommended he be fired for controversial social media posts.
Catanzara told ABC 7, in part, "I will fight the charges against me. I am currently on 'leave of duty' from CPD... No matter how it plays out I remain President of Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police."
A police review board hearing is set for February 23.
